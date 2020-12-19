Hot air balloons soar over Isle of Wight
Hot air balloons have been taking off from an adventure park on the Isle of Wight.
The balloons have been soaring into the skies from Robin Hill Country Park near Newport as part of a three-day event.
The flights, during the early evening, have allowed people living nearby to watch the balloons float over the island.
On Sunday and Monday, if winds remain calm, organisers are hopeful for mass balloon launches.
