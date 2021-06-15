Radical plans for a cross-Channel "flying ferry" service have been announced.

Brittany Ferries said its proposed craft "foils like a hydrofoil, hovers like a hovercraft and flies like a plane... with the comfort and convenience of a ferry".

The all-electric, sea-skimming gliders are set to travel from Portsmouth to Cherbourg in 40 minutes.

The 150-capacity craft could be ready for commercial passengers by 2025.

The zero-emission vehicles, developed in the United States by Boston-based start-up Regional Electric Ground Effect Naval Transport (Regent), are expected to travel at speeds of up to 180 mph (290 kph).