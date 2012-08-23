A man has been captured on camera speeding along a motorway at more than 100mph (160kph) during a police pursuit.

John Seymour, 34, of Westway Road, Weymouth, Dorset, led officers on a 30-minute chase, weaving in and out of traffic, on the M27 in Hampshire in May.

Dashcam footage from a Hampshire Constabulary police patrol car shows Seymour driving his red Mini along the motorway, trying to get away from a marked police car.

He was only stopped when the patrol car rammed into the back of his car, causing him to spin and crash into a road sign at the Hedge End roundabout.

Seymour pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for 14 months and eight weeks.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.