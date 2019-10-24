A machine that can automatically lay up to 11 miles (7km) of cones has been unveiled.

Highways England has invested £1.2m in research on two vehicles that can place cones on roads without the need for workers to be put at risk on dangerous roads.

They are being showcased at an innovation and technology in transport event in Farnborough, Hampshire.

The first vehicle was tested in roadworks on the M4 in Berkshire last year and is due to be made available commercially.

The second has been undergoing off-road tests and was unveiled at Manston Airport in Kent on Tuesday.

