A BBC Transport Correspondent has attempted to break two world records for economic driving in an electric car.

BBC South's Paul Clifton and two co-drivers completed the 840-mile journey from John O'Groats to Land's End in 27 hours, and with 44 minutes of charging time.

Mr Clifton has already gained a world record for economy driving in a petrol car but wanted to see how electric cars perform over long journeys.

The first record is for the shortest charging time, currently held by Tesla at one hour and 15 minutes for the same journey, and the second record is for the least energy used.

Final analysis is now being carried out by record adjudicators Guinness World Records before the attempts can be verified.