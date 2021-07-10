The Band of HM Royal Marines Collingwood have recorded the iconic England football anthem Three Lions alongside HMS Victory.

The ship, which featured in the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 and is now at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, provides the backdrop for the song that was first released in 1996 and has been adopted by generations of England football fans.

England take on Italy in the final of the delayed European championships on Sunday, their first appearance in the final of a major tournament in 55 years.

Last week The Prince of Wales invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play their version Three Lions, at his London residence.