Most police forces in the south of England say reports of domestic violence have decreased in the past year, prompting some charities to warn the figures could point to women struggling to seek help during the pandemic.

A BBC Freedom of Information request found reports of domestic violence and abuse to three out of four police forces had fallen.

The biggest drop was in Hampshire where there were 865 fewer reports year-on-year, a decrease of nearly 5%.

Charities says they still bear the brunt of an increase in incidents and referrals, and have warned the trend was worrying as it points to more "coercive control" as women continue to live with their abusers under restrictions.

Video journalists: Michele Cross and Ben Moore