Man gives gran post-lockdown surprise with dinosaur outfit
A man who took his grandmother shopping dressed as a dinosaur as a post-lockdown surprise, has become an social media hit.
Samuel Hutchinson, 32, had not seen his grandparents in Southampton for more than a year because of the pandemic.
He said he turned up in a dinosaur outfit to "raise a smile".
His grandparents, Mary and Colin Jackson, said they were "delighted" at seeing their grandson again, albeit in disguise.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight