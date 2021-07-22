BBC News

Town centre evacuated over package threat

Part of a town centre was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered by shop workers.

The package was found in Fareham by shop staff near Poundland in West Street at about 13:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said a Royal Navy explosive disposal team found the item posed no threat and made it safe. A 100m cordon in the area had been lifted by 16:30.

The force said it was satisfied there was "no threat to the public".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Hampshire & Isle of Wight