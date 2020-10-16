Covid: Care home residents thanks staff with garden party
Residents at a care home have held a party to thank staff for their work during the pandemic.
The Knellwood War Memorial Home in Farnborough lost seven residents to the pandemic.
Staff and residents gathered for an outdoor party, marking the greater freedoms now open to them.
But strict Covid measures will stay in place during the coming weeks, and everyone who attended had to take a lateral flow test.
