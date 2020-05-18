Part of Fawley Power Station has been demolished as work continues to clear the site for redevelopment.

The oil-fired facility on the western side of Southampton Water was commissioned in 1971 and ceased operating in 2013.

An exclusion zone around the site was put in place an hour before the blast at 10:00 BST.

Full demolition is estimated to be completed in 2022.

Footage courtesy of Brown and Mason

