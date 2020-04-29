Video evidence of New Forest pine marten population
Hidden wildlife cameras have shown evidence of a possible "established population" of pine martens in the New Forest.
Pine martens were previously only thought to have survived in large numbers in the north of England.
Wild New Forest members have used camera traps to film the elusive creatures.
