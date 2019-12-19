A portrait artist is trying to capture the lives of Southampton's rough sleepers in his paintings.

James Earley has been selling his portraits of homeless people and donating the proceeds to charity.

Dave was his latest subject, and said he was "taken aback" when the finished picture was revealed.

The artist is hoping his work will raise awareness of homelessness.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

