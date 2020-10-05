After three years in the Gulf the Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Brocklesby has arrived home.

Many of those on board have been away for six months and for the first time since the pandemic, families were allowed to greet their loved ones in person.

Commodore Ed Ahlgren, UK Maritime Component Commander said: "HMS Brocklesby has done a tremendous job over the course of their three years in the Gulf, protecting global shipping from underwater threats."

Reporter: Edward Sault