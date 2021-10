Two people have been seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a terraced house.

Police, fire and ambulance workers were called to the property in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, shortly before 14:00 BST.

A man and a woman have been taken to Southampton General Hospital, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said.

More than 30 firefighters have tackled the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke across the area.