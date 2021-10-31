A power station chimney which has dominated the landscape of southern Hampshire for five decades has been demolished.

The 198m (650ft) chimney at Fawley Power Station was brought down shortly after 07:00 GMT as work continues to clear the site for redevelopment.

The oil-fired facility on the western side of Southampton Water was commissioned in 1971 and ceased operating in 2013.

An exclusion zone around the site was put in place an hour before the blast. The remaining southern end of the turbine hall was also blown up.

Video: Fawley Waterside