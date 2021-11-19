A woman sexually abused in a children's home in the 1950s has said she wants to take her fight for justice to Parliament.

Mo Simmons, 80, spent two years at council-owned Hollybrook Children's Home in Southampton from 1951.

At a Southampton City Council meeting she called for councillors to "cut the red tape" and investigate what happened at the home.

In response the council's leader said it does not have "the legal powers" required, because the abuse happened before it formed in 1997.

