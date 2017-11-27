A motorist has been filmed driving the wrong way down a bus lane on a dual carriageway.

The incident happened in Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon at about 12:30 GMT.

Jay Strain, who was in a car travelling in the opposite direction, said he saw the driver turn right on to the road from Blackfriars Road in Somerstown.

He followed the car, that appeared to be being driven by an elderly woman, to the next roundabout where they were able to proceed safely on their journey.

Mr Strain said he posted the video on social media as a warning to other motorists.

