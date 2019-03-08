A Syrian girl has received life-saving heart surgery after fleeing her war-torn home with her family.

Four-year-old Nasrin was born in a refugee camp in Iraq, after her parents fled Syria with her and her little brother.

She was born with a serious heart condition and her family were moved to the UK by the International Rescue Committee charity, under a resettlement scheme for vulnerable Syrian families.

Nasrin received life-saving surgery at Southampton General Hospital and is recovering well in her new home in Andover, Hampshire.

Pictures courtesy: International Rescue Committee

