Video shows Storm Barra flooding in Hampshire

Ferries were cancelled, trains have been delayed and a Christmas market closed as winds from Storm Barra battered the south coast of England.

Gusts of 50mph resulted in flood warnings for parts of Dorset and Hampshire as travel operators planned for disruption throughout the day.

Among the areas affected was Langstone in Hampshire where some properties appeared to have been flooded.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the south of England until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

