Video footage shows a dog being saved from drowning on mudflats after search teams dangled a sausage from a drone.

Millie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, had gone missing near Emsworth in Hampshire and was in danger from the rising tide.

Volunteer members of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue Group had the "genius idea" of launching the cooked sausage in a bid to lure her onto higher ground.

Although she was saved from the mudflats, Millie ran off again and was not retrieved until two days later.