A driver has been arrested after two cars were seen racing at speeds of more than 130mph (209 km/h) during a car meet that attracted hundreds of vehicles and people, police have said.

About 50 vehicles initially gathered at Rownhams services on the M27.

The meet then moved to Asda in Havant and onto Sainsbury's in Farlington, Portsmouth, where more than 1,500 people and 400 cars congregated.

Video posted on social media shows several cars performing high-speed stunts in close proximity to spectators.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

