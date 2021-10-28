A woman who was sexually abused in a children's home in the 1950s has said she is "not alone anymore" after meeting a fellow abuse victim.

Mo Simmons spent two years at council-owned Hollybrook Children's Home in Southampton from 1951.

Gracie Harrison she said she was physically abused at Hollybrook and later sexually abused at a private home, and asked the BBC to unite them.

The pair said they were "so glad to have found each other".

