A one-way road had to be shut so that lorries carrying a new rail bridge could be transported through a town.

Five concrete beams, which will form the base of the new Holmsley bridge on the A35 in the New Forest, were transported on to site on Thursday night.

The 70-tonne beams are so large they had to be transported the wrong way through Lyndhurst's one-way system.

The £5.5m scheme will see the new bridge built alongside the existing one, and then the old steel bridge removed.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.