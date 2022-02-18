A resident of a block of flats in Gosport has described the roof of his building being ripped off by Storm Eunice.

Adam Collins, who lives in Rowner, was in his living room when he heard "an almighty bang" that "sounded like a car crash" at about 12:00 GMT.

He ran outside to have a look and could see the roof of his three-storey building had "collapsed and caved in".

Mr Collins, who lives on the first floor in the middle of the building, said: "There's bits of insulation flying about in the road.

"It's a shock but it's one of those things, the Met Office put out that warning for a reason, so people really do need to heed the warning and not go out if they don't need to."

He said firefighters were assessing the damage and Hampshire Constabulary officers were evacuating residents to a nearby school.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.