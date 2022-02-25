A gang of five men have been jailed in connection with cash machine explosions across the south of England.

David Hughes, Jesse Matthews, Cameron Chivers, Adam Jones and Colin Golding were all sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for robberies during 2019 and 2020.

They were part of a conspiracy to burgle homes and blow up cash machines across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey.

