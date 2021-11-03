A fire broke out at a railway station after a group of youths reportedly threw a scooter on to the tracks causing an electrical fault, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) and firefighters were called to St Denys station in Southampton at 20:25 GMT on Monday.

BTP said the item was recovered but, despite a search of the area, the youths were not found.

Local resident Helen Trimarco Ransome said: "It sounded like a bomb had gone off."

She added she went to the station where another resident "flagged down an approaching train" which was able to stop while firefighters checked the line.

I hope this video helps educate people," she said.

BTP appealed for witnesses to contact them.

