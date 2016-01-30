Fifty years ago, a passenger hovercraft with 27 people on board capsized in gale force winds off the Hampshire coast.

It was the first fatal accident involving hovercraft travel - then in its formative years and still heralded as the brave new face of transport.

Five people on the Hovertravel SRN6-012, travelling on the Solent from Ryde to Southsea, lost their lives.

This BBC archive video shows the scene on the night of the tragedy as hundreds of people helped rescue passengers.

