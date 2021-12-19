Ebonie Jones grew up in the boxing ring but after a series of setbacks turned her back on the sport.

But the 23-year-old from Portsmouth rediscovered her love for the fight game when she joined the City of Guildford Boxing gym in 2021.

The BBC followed the fighter in the build-up to her first professional bout in October - which she won.

She spoke candidly about missing out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics and said an abusive relationship left her "feeling like a failure".

In a growing sport, the number of women getting professional boxing licences in the UK has risen from three in 2015 to 28 last year, according to The British Boxing Board of Control.

Producer: Abby Newbery

You can watch We Are England: Fighting For Me on BBC One at 20:30 GMT on Monday 14 March and on the BBC iPlayer here.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this film you can find support via BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.