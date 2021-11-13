The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have cautiously welcomed the news that Iranian authorities have given her back her British passport.

She was accused of spying nearly six years ago and prevented from leaving the country.

Her husband Richard and family from Fleet in Hampshire have campaigned throughout that time for her release.

His mother Barbara Ratcliffe spoke to BBC South Political Editor Peter Henley about the news on Tuesday morning.

