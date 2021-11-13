The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe say news that she is flying back to the UK is "absolutely marvellous".

The British-Iranian national was accused of spying nearly six years ago and prevented from leaving the country.

Her husband Richard, and his family from Fleet in Hampshire, have campaigned throughout that time for her release.

Richard's parents, John and Barbara Ratcliffe have been speaking to BBC South Political Editor Peter Henley.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.