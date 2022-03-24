A former toy superstore has been reopened as a centre for those wanting to make donations for people in Ukraine.

Volunteers from the Polish social club, that started the project, said they have been "humbled" to have already received so many donations at the site in Western Esplanade, Southampton.

It is hoped much of the aid - which includes food, children's toys and clothes - will be able to reach the bombarded city of Mariupol.

The former Toys R Us building is set to be demolished later in the year and a new development of about 600 apartments built.

Video by Talia Slack and Toby Wadey

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.