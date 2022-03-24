Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace.

The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday.

He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western Way.

Hampshire Constabulary said it wanted to talk to the man captured on CCTV, as well as four other people who could be "key witnesses".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.