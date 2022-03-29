Two brothers say they will never give up the search for their father's killer.

On 22 April 1986, Peter Thurgood and Lindy Benstead were found dead near their car just off the A3 in Rake, Hampshire, near the Sussex border. They were shot at point-blank range.

The pair were having an affair, which was common knowledge amongst locals.

Mr Thurgood had just divorced his wife and moved out while Ms Benstead, a mother-of-three, was still living with her husband Micky.

The police inquiry immediately focused on her husband but he was soon ruled out due to having an alibi.

Mr Thurgood's sons, David and Terry, were only teenagers when their father was killed.

Thirty-six years later, they have been working with Sussex Police in search of answers.

You can watch the full episode of Who Killed Dad from We Are England on BBC iPlayer here.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.