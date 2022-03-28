Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to talk to.

The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March.

He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western Way.

Hampshire Constabulary said it needed to identify the man captured on CCTV by Aldi supermarket in West Street.

