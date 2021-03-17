The mothers of two boys who were abused by their football coach have told the BBC the authorities need to do more to stop incidents of grooming.

Alfie Morel, 24, from Havant in Hampshire, was found guilty of eight offences in January including attempted rape.

The football coach, who sexually abused the children after "obsessively" messaging them on social media, has been jailed for 16 years.

Concerns were raised by a school and the FA over Morel not following safeguarding rules as he travelled with boys in his car alone.

A victim's mother told the BBC it was "your worst nightmare as a parent".

Reporter: Matt Treacy

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.