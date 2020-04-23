During the month of Ramadan Muslims across the globe avoid drinking and eating during daylight hours.

It's a challenge in itself but professional sportsmen and women have the added difficulties of balancing a training regime with the inevitable impact on their stamina.

But Mahamed Mahamed, a distance runner for Southampton Athletics Club, says his faith is worth the change to his training.

Report by Lewis Coombes

