Shocking video of the moment a motorist, who was 12 times the legal drug-drive limit, rolled their car has been released by police.

The incident happened in Oakridge Road, Basingstoke, on 28 February last year.

James Christopher, 36, of Pear Tree Way, Basingstoke, hit a kerb before losing control of the car.

Police said both he and his passenger, a man in his 20s, were thrown from the vehicle, with the latter suffering life-changing injuries including a fractured skull and a broken leg.

Christopher pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was jailed for three years and one month at Winchester Crown Court.

Investigating officer Det Con Mark Furse said: "As you can see from the dashcam footage, he showed total disregard for the safety of anyone else on the roads, including his own friend in the passenger seat."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.