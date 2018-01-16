Two wallaby joeys have peeked their heads out of their mother's pouches for the first time.

Marwell Zoo, just outside Winchester in Hampshire, has welcomed two red necked wallaby joeys which are usually found in south-east Australia and on the island of Tasmania.

They are believed to be about three months old and will remain in their mother's pouch for another few months.

First-time mums Holly Wallaby and Alison will keep their babies safe while they grow between 70 to 90cm (28-35ins) tall.

