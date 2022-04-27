A woman who has been given two years to live is fundraising for a £240,000 cancer treatment abroad after her efforts to have it funded in the UK failed.

Nancy Carter-Bradley, from Penwood in Hampshire, has been battling a brain tumour on and off since 2005.

The 46-year-old previously launched a campaign for a treatment called Optune to be funded by the NHS and asked for help to access it.

But she said she was told she cannot be helped.

The mother-of-two said she asked Novocure - the company behind the treatment - to help her access it.

But she said that earlier this week the firm told her it cannot help her because she does not have private health insurance.

Novocure has been approached for comment.

