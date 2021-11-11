Sausage dog hotel 'saved my life'

Lucy Light set up a sausage dog hotel after she and her partner went through 10 years of unsuccessful IVF.

Leaving her job as a legal secretary, the hotel in Basingstoke, Hampshire, was her way of moving on with life, without children.

She said it allowed her to find joy again after "going through something so awful".

The Long Dog Hotel, which opened two years ago, looks after sausage dogs that are nervous, anxious, older and those with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

