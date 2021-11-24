It's been 85 years since 4,000 children arrived in Southampton after fleeing their homes due to the Spanish Civil War.

More than a dozen of the boys who arrived in the city went on to pursue careers as professional footballers.

Two of those were 14-year-olds Sabino Barinaga and Raimundo Lazama.

The pair lived in a Southampton orphanage around the corner from The Dell and rumour has it that's how their careers began.

When the war finished in 1940 they both moved back to their homes in the Basque Country.

Now an exhibition has been set up honouring the 'Children of 37' at the Athletic Club's stadium.

Report by Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.