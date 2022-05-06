The new Labour leader of Southampton City Council said the cost of living crisis and a rise in crime across the city were the key factors behind the results.

Councillor Satvir Kaur said city residents were struggling with rising costs and the stories she heard on the doorstep were "heartbreaking".

The Tories lost four seats, three to Labour and one to the Liberal Democrats, who won a seat in the city for the first time after 11 years.

The four seats that Labour gained mean the party is now in control of the council, with a total of 26 seats.

