Residents had to be moved from their homes after a fire broke out in a block of high-rise flats.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to the building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, shortly before 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the fire involved the roof and top floor of a flat which was unoccupied.

The fire service said all residents from the four-storey block had been accounted for.

