Boat wrecks which have become an eyesore along a stretch of river are being removed.

The vessels, which range from houseboats to yachts and dinghies, are being pulled from the River Itchen in Southampton.

The work, with a barge and a digger, is being carried out by Associated British Ports (ABP).

The owners of the unused and abandoned boats were issued with a 28-day notice ahead of the removals.

