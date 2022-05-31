A large crowd gathering at Southampton's Solent University listened as the city missed out on being named the next UK City of Culture.

Instead, Bradford picked up the 2025 title in an announcement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on the BBC's One Show.

City council leader Satvir Kaur stood alongside mayor Jacqui Rayment during the programme and later said she was "so proud" of the people of Southampton.

