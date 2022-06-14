Veterans and serving members in the military have come together for a parade through Southampton.

Hundreds proceeded through the city centre, following a service led by the Bishop of Southampton outside Holyrood Church.

Veterans were applauded by onlookers as they paraded to Guildhall Square accompanied by the St Andrew's Pipe Band.

Video by James Ingham

