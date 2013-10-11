Giant hares have been "hopping up" around Hampshire to raise money for a children's hospital.

The Murray Parish Trust, founded by actors Sarah Parish and Jim Murray, has backed the art installations.

The hares will be on view to the public on trails in Winchester and Southampton until September.

They have been painted by local artists and money raised by sponsors will be donated to Southampton Children's Hospital.

