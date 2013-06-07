Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley and music producer Jim Cregan have teamed up to release a song marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Come Home to Peace also features supporting voices from the Military Wives Choirs.

It was commissioned as part of BBC Radio Solent's commemorations of the war and focusses on the end of the conflict when families were reunited.

The song is available on all major digital platforms and 50p from each download of the single will benefit BBC Children in Need.

