Festival-goers on the Isle of Wight have been enjoying sunny skies and hot temperatures as the annual music festival gets under way.

Organisers have warned attendees to stay safe during expected high temperatures at the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a level two alert, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health.

Organisers said temperatures could reach up to 34°C (93.2°F).

The festival runs until Sunday, with Lewis Capaldi headlining the main stage for the opening night on Friday, followed by Kasabian on Saturday and Muse on Sunday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.